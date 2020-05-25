NeNe Leakes is Serving Up Appearances and Releases New Reminder for Fans: Some People Say He's Twinning with Tamar Braxton

NeNe Leakes shared some new photos on his social media account and his die-hard fans are definitely here because of the looks he's flaunting. Take a look at one of the photos showing a new look, but also make sure to issue a reminder for people looking at it.

‘When you are the queen, every bitch wants to wear your crown #the threat #hbic #putsomeRESPECTonmyname & # 39 ;, NeNe wrote in her post.

Someone said, "You are a queen when you just ask because I really don't know," and another follower posted this message: "DONE …… THERE IS NOTHING better than the original. It's still you."

A follower said: "It is too late in the game, as the ignorance of even those who try to stay positive (me) cannot be laughing out loud arguing, it is not a friendship in the world … ok, please do not applaud just stating my opinion, "and someone else posted this:" You look like Tamar Braxton here. "

More people agreed that NeNe looks like Tamar in the photo. Some believed that the commentator was trying to cast a shadow on NeNe by saying that.

A follower said: ‘What crown ?? 🤨🤔. You haven't done anything worth duplicating. I'm confused. Make her money boo boo but unless (email protected) something, why would anyone want her crown if she has one?

Another follower posted this message: "If it weren't for you, there would be no housewives in Atlanta who need to respect your Period name."

Someone else defended NeNe from enemies and said: ‘If you have nothing positive to say, then shut up. She is a queen in her own right. Keep shining and wear your crown. "

An Instagram installer posted: ‘Hello NeNe, don't take it seriously. It's just another day in the neighborhood of reality shows. Life is too short to spend most of it being unhappy. Celebrate with those who love you and thank God for them. "

In other news, NeNe shared a photo on her social media account in which she remains safe wearing a mask, but is also in vogue at the same time.



