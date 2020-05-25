Nationals World Series ring features some weird math and a baby shark

The 2019 World Series ring design that the Nationals unveiled on Sunday afternoon is magnificent with some neat and personalized features for a team that took an unlikely championship path.

There's even a baby shark inside the ring as a nod to Gerardo Parra's viral song that turned Nationals Park into a waving frenzy every time he had a turn at bat.

However, a rarity in the announcement video is the math Washington used to explain the number of gems in the ring. The team became quite dark in their calculations.

This is how the Nationals came up with their numbers for the amount of rubies, sapphires, and diamonds:

108 diamonds:

Explanation: 105 regular season and postseason victories + 1 World Series championship + 2 cities in franchise history.

Ridiculous scale: 2/10. This is quite normal, even if the wounded fans in Montreal don't care about the association with Washington baseball. There's a pretty basic win count with a custom twist added.

32 sapphires:

Explanation: 7 final wins + 13 unbleached wins + 8, his longest winning streak + 4 postseason rounds won.

Ridiculous scale: 8/10. This starts with the specific theme of the types of wins, which, while somewhat odd to use in this context, is at least focused on a single theme. He then veers off to the team's longest winning streak, which is half-related, before delving into the postseason rounds won, which is unrelated at all. There were other types of wins that would have worked for the third and fourth issues. Examples include: number of return wins, number of blowout wins (margin of five or more races), number of road wins, number of victories in which Juan Soto took several walks (21!), Etc.

30 rubies:

Explanation: 30 runs scored in four World Series game wins.

Ridiculous scale: 9/10. If you're going to be this random, at least I know the kind of random fun. The Nationals could have featured postseason Soto Shuffles or Scherzer Glares or dance variations. Instead, they chose an explanation for a hat. Oh good.