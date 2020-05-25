NASCAR Race tops TV Sunday rankings; End of season dives for "Big Big Shots" – Up News Info

Most of the Sunday before Memorial Day was filled with replays via the networks, with the exception of NBC and Fox, the latter of which won the night in the 18-49 adult demographic with its second career NASCAR during primetime on two weekends.

On NBC, there was double help from Little Big Shots, which included the season finale. Both episodes were down a tenth from last week in Nielsen's quick affiliate demo, with the first part (0.2, 2.01M) followed by the end (0.2, 1.69M). The youth-driven talent showcase presented by Melissa McCarthy was followed by two portions of Wall, It averaged 0.3 on the show and kept just over 2 million viewers for each episode.

Fox's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in Charlotte, North Carolina, dropped 0.6 on the show and 3.73 million viewers to win the fairly quiet night. That compared to last week's 1.1 on the demo in the early numbers, though by live events those can be adjusted in the finals.

CBS's latest "Sunday Night at the Movies" featured the classic Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet epic Titanic (0.4, 3.66M), which matched last week's numbers for Mission Impossible.

Elsewhere, ABC issued replays of America's Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity-Family Fight Press Your Luck and Match, while The CW played a bis of its new series of superheroes Star Girl and a repetition of Supergirl

