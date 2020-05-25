NASA uses new Senator armored vehicles to support historic mission to ISS – Upnews Info

On Wednesday (May 27), astronauts will take off from US soil for the first time since 2011, aboard a SpaceX capsule on a historic test flight to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts have not launched from US soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011, relying instead on Russian rockets as commercial companies like SpaceX and Boeing developed their vehicles.

NASA during the SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission will use recently ordered Senator light armored vehicles to defend astronauts Bob Behnken and Colonel Doug Hurley on a short trip from the Operations and Payments Building at Kennedy Space Center, where they will be dressing , and to the launch pad.

The Senator is a unique vehicle in terms of technical characteristics, design and assembly. It is developed by Roshel Defense Solutions which specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of a wide range of armored vehicles.

A Roshel Senator is its flagship model designed specifically for military, police, peacekeeping and civil applications.

The company said the vehicle's bodywork has been specifically designed to incorporate advanced heat and noise insulation materials that provide an uncompromising level of comfort to its occupants. The vehicle is air-conditioned for comfortable use in harsh environments.

The Senator Perimeter Armor of the Passenger Compartment and Engine Compartment is designed to provide protection up to CEN B7 ballistic protection level. The floor is equipped with explosion protection to defend the occupants in the event of a simultaneous explosion of 2 German DM-51 munitions hand grenades or equivalent anti-personnel light mines.

In addition to standard security features like perimeter weapon ports, escape hatches, advanced locks, external vision cameras, crowd control systems, siren / PA system, emergency lighting, Roshel equips its vehicles with defense solutions. advanced to enhance the vehicle's ability to fulfill its mission. safely and efficiently. Available security solutions include remote weapon systems, turrets, escape hatches, video surveillance equipment, night vision systems, fire source detection systems, chemical protection units, and others.