Naomi Osaka is the highest earning female athlete

Naomi Osaka has earned more money in a single year than any other female athlete in history, earning $ 37.4 million in prizes and endorsements.

Osaka income knocked out previous record holder Maria Sharapova, who in 2015 earned $ 29.7 million, reports Forbes. She also earned $ 1.4 million more than Serena Williams, who was the highest-paid female athlete in the past four consecutive years.

Osaka beat Williams at the US Open. USA in 2018; a victory that was Unfortunately he was deemed "controversial" after a referee grabbed Williams' points for arguing with him over a call and throwing his racket in frustration. Osaka called the winner Bittersweet, saying: "I feel happy and sad at the same time and I think it's the most I've ever cried about." (Williams, always the class act, wrote in a postgame text that "I can't wait for your future and believe me I will always see you as a big fan! ")

Forbes credits Osaka's "sexy backstory" for helping her get all those endorsements:

Osaka's rise to the top of the charts was a perfect convergence of several factors. He first proved his worth on the court, with consecutive Grand Slam titles at the US Open. USA From 2018 and the 2019 Australian Open. That, plus her heritage, a Japanese mother and a Haitian-American father, helped her separate her from the pack; At just 20 years old when he won his Open title, he had a cool factor and an engaging personality.

Tennis is the only sport in which female athletes earn money comparable to male athletes, thanks to audiences of similar size. However, men still earn more money than women in lower level tournaments.