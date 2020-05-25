Naomi Osaka is officially the highest paid female athlete at 22

TSR Black Girl Magic: Naomi Osaka makes history, beating her icon Serena Williams as the highest-paid female athlete in history.

At 22, Naomi has accumulated $ 37 million in earnings in the past year, more than any other female athlete in history, according to Forbes.

That big bag of the past 12 months comes from cash prizes and endorsements, $ 1.4 million more than Serena earned, setting a record earnings for a female athlete in a single year. Another tennis player, Maria Sharapova, previously held the record at $ 29.7 million in 2015.

In terms of her position for the highest-paid athletes, including men, Naomi is ranked 29th among the highest-paid athletes in Forbes, while Serena is ranked 33rd. It's actually the first time since 2015 that two women The highest-paid athletes have reached 100.

"For those outside the world of tennis, Osaka is a relatively cool face with a great history," says David Carter, professor of sports business at USC's Marshall School of Business. "She combines that with being young and bicultural, two attributes that help her resonate with younger and more global audiences, and the result is the emergence of a global sports marketing icon."

Leading Serena was no easy task for Naomi. Serena has been the highest-paid female athlete in the world for the past four years and has raised nearly $ 300 million during her sponsoring career.

Naomi turned professional in 2014, a month before her 16th birthday. She won her first title in March 2018 at Indian Wells and in the 12 months that followed, she became the first Japanese player to win a Slam and the first Asian tennis player to be No. 1 in the world.

Naomi had dual citizenship while growing up, but chose to represent Japan before the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which was postponed until 2021.

According to Forbes, tennis remains the only route for women to rank alongside the highest-paid male sports stars. Sharapova, Li Na, Serena Williams and now Naomi Osaka are the only women to be among the 100 highest earning people in sports since 2012.

The highest paid female athlete each year since Forbes began tracking the data in 1990 has been a tennis player.

