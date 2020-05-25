Most jobs in demand in post-pandemic Hollywood? IATSE Medics – Up News Info

As Hollywood works with unions and unions to safely resume the film and television production business, there is much discussion about the desire to decrease crew density on sets versus the desire of unions to protect the work of members heading for a post-pandemic future. There is one area that will become a booming market: doctors, temperature takers, coronavirus test takers, and disinfectants to make sure the kits are as safe as possible to work with.

%MINIFYHTML2d6f338762c9861630aab33b2a4a43cd13% %MINIFYHTML2d6f338762c9861630aab33b2a4a43cd13%

All of the producers we've spoken to who plan to resume or start new projects say they expect to pay at least a dozen or more people who will play a key role in the area of ​​security. And all those health workers are under the auspices of IATSE.

Related story The director of & # 39; Contagio & # 39; Steven Soderbergh to Lead DGA Committee to Address City Restart

Thom Davis, business manager at IATSE Local 80, says the 260 certified doctors at his local are ready to answer the call.

"The training our members already have makes them exceptionally qualified to handle what is happening now," said Davis, who is also IATSE's second international vice president. "They are known as outpatient doctors, but they are all, at a minimum, emergency medical technicians; most are paramedics, and a good number are also nurses."

Each of the local doctors is regularly certified and re-certified to demonstrate that they are up to date with their skills and knowledge. "I'll tell you what," said Davis. "If you have a heart attack on set, you will want to be with one of our people. They know exactly what to do and how to get you where you need to be. But this virus is so new that the entire medical establishment is still learning."

Improved training will be needed for everyone involved with on-set security, including physicians. To that end, the union is implementing an advanced training program for doctors specifically designed to avoid contact with the virus. "Right now we are seeing intensified training, subject to this virus," he said. "We are putting the finishing touches on a program for that. Our members are well prepared for an advanced role on set. They have the training; they have the knowledge and the background for that. So we have created a program for enhance the knowledge and training they have already experienced to expand and ensure another level of safety for crew and production in general. I think employers would like to take advantage of that knowledge and experience. "

%MINIFYHTML2d6f338762c9861630aab33b2a4a43cd14% %MINIFYHTML2d6f338762c9861630aab33b2a4a43cd14%

Davis, whose 3,700-member location includes grips and craft services, said he can't imagine any shows he plans to film without a group doctor. “In my discussion with the members, everyone wants to go back to work, but they are a little apprehensive, like all the workers, it doesn't matter if you work on a movie set, in a grocery store or at a service station. . So by having the doctors established there, monitoring the conditions, monitoring the crew, making sure all the protocols are followed by the production and the employees, I think that increases the level of safety in the workplace, and I also think which brings a certain level of comfort to the workplace as well. When you walk into a set, whether it's under construction or in production, and you don't see a doctor there, there's a kind of natural apprehension. But when you see that production has taken care of having established doctors there, people are a little calmer and you end up with a much more productive workforce. ”

Davis said the expanded role of established physicians has been the subject of ongoing discussions at the Industry-wide Workplace Management Safety Committee, which is currently developing protocols for safe return to work. "If we are going to pay attention to the well-being of the crew because of concerns about this virus, that does not mean that the tasks they were performing before disappear." I think it comes naturally. "

The Safety Committee has been issuing detailed safety bulletins for decades, describing the role that doctors play in treating everything from on-set injuries to freezing, insect bites, hypothermia, sea diseases, poisonous plants and animals, underwater and electrical hazards, allergies, asthma, and respiratory ailments. And as discussed in a particularly appropriate bulletin, the handling of "potentially infectious materials".

Davis is not a member of the Industry-wide Labor Management Safety Committee, but the head of safety at his location, Kent Jorgensen, co-chairs it. "The people who are serving on the committee have been working day and night, and that is on both the union and company sides," he said.

“You have a lot of people on these committees; everything is being examined, and I am really very, very impressed with the way this has been working. I am not sitting at those meetings, but the reports I am receiving is that there has been a lot of collaboration. People are not bringing agendas to the table; they are coming up with ideas and, instead of generating problems, they are identifying problems and finding solutions, more or less what one would expect it to be. "