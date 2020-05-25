Morgan Wallen apologizes after being arrested outside the Kid Rock bar

John Shearer / WireImage
Morgan Wallen I had quite a memorial day weekend.
The country singer known for hit songs like "Whiskey Glasses,quot; and "Chasin & # 39; You,quot; apologizes after his arrest in Nashville.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by TennesseanMorgan was kicked out of Rock boyBig Ass Honky Tonk Rock N & # 39; Roll Steakhouse on Saturday night for allegedly "kicking glassware,quot;.
Once outside, police allege that Morgan verbally quarreled with passers-by. "The officers gave him (Wallen) several opportunities to leave with his friends, but he refused to leave," the arrest warrant said, according to Tennessean.
He was eventually arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
"Hi, they just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with some old friends. After a couple of stops at the bar, we were playing together," Morgan shared in Twitter. "We are not referring to any damage, and we want to apologize to any bar staff member or anyone affected."
The continued"Thanks to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with the class. I love you all."
Morgan is scheduled to face misdemeanor charges in court this July.
And for those wondering if there's some bad blood between Kid Rock and the country singer, it's safe to say that according to Morgan's post, everything is fine.
"Fresh out," Morgan wrote as she posed alongside Kid Rock. "On bail," Diplo I would write in the comments section.
Like many country artists, Morgan was expected to tour this summer. In fact, I was slated to hit the road with Luke Bryan.
But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the former contestant of The voice You are rescheduling shows for future dates.
"This is, without a doubt, the best part of having all this unexpected time away from the road," Morgan recently shared on Instagram when she was dating her family.
