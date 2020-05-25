Morgan Wallen apologizes after being arrested outside the Kid Rock bar

Morgan Wallen I had quite a memorial day weekend.

The country singer known for hit songs like "Whiskey Glasses,quot; and "Chasin & # 39; You,quot; apologizes after his arrest in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by TennesseanMorgan was kicked out of Rock boyBig Ass Honky Tonk Rock N & # 39; Roll Steakhouse on Saturday night for allegedly "kicking glassware,quot;.

Once outside, police allege that Morgan verbally quarreled with passers-by. "The officers gave him (Wallen) several opportunities to leave with his friends, but he refused to leave," the arrest warrant said, according to Tennessean.

He was eventually arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

"Hi, they just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with some old friends. After a couple of stops at the bar, we were playing together," Morgan shared in Twitter. "We are not referring to any damage, and we want to apologize to any bar staff member or anyone affected."