More than 800 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas as reopening continues – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As businesses and beaches continue to reopen in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities said Sunday there were 839 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total to 55,348.

The actual numbers are likely to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that the number of deaths in Texas increased by 13, for a total of 1,519 deaths.

Governor Greg Abbott has been reopening the state's economic activity in phases.

The reopening of bars, breweries and tasting rooms was allowed on Friday at 25 percent capacity and with other social distancing measures implemented. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums may also reopen. The restaurants, which were able to reopen on May 1 at 25 percent of customer capacity, are now able to operate at 50 percent.

The new standards are not yet applied in El Paso and Amarillo, which have seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

