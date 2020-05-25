More than 1,000 new cases, 12 deaths as restrictions ease – Up News Info

Los Angeles County reported 1,047 coronavirus cases and a dozen deaths Monday, an increase in diagnoses for the region, but the second day of a downward trend in deaths.

Los Angeles County now has 46,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,116 deaths, of which 93% were people with underlying conditions.

The news comes as more local and state restrictions were relaxed before Memorial Day weekend and many Angelenos attacked beaches, parks and hiking trails or went shopping. The California Department of Public Health announced the state reopening of retail purchases at stores, subject to approval by individual counties.

A woman lays flowers on a grave at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Monday.

Etienne Laurent / EPA-Shutterstock



But authorities still warn people to be cautious rather than callous.

"We take seriously the lessons of courage and care that mark this day of remembrance," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, during her briefing on Monday. “As we prepare to reopen many places and spaces that are still closed, it will take an extraordinary effort by all of us to prevent outbreaks between workers and residents. Take care of each other by wearing a face cover, keeping your distance when you are around other people who are not in your home, avoiding crowds, washing your hands frequently and isolating yourself when you are positive for COVID-19 or close contact of someone who is positive .

"Let's move forward with the awareness that our actions save lives," said Ferrer.