Mike Tyson's first opponent in the comeback fight may have been revealed

Mike Tyson's first opponent in the heavyweight boxing superstar's comeback attempt could be a member of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Tito Ortiz claims he approached him to fight the undisputed 53-year-old former world champion and says that a showdown with Tyson could break pay-per-view records. Mixed martial arts veteran Ortiz, 45, said he was unexpectedly asked about the possibility of facing & # 39; Iron Mike & # 39 ;.

"I was watching Mike Tyson hit the pads with one of my old coaches and Tyson was like old Tyson, fast, fast and powerful, and I thought, 'Wow, is Tyson coming back?' Suddenly, two days later, I get a phone call, and someone starts asking me, "What do you think about fighting Mike Tyson?" I thought, "Really? This is the chance of a lifetime, I'm in & # 39 ; "Ortiz told TMZ Sports.

Ortiz seemed to suggest that any fight with Tyson would take place in Las Vegas, citing the need to be approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

"I'm not sure if it will be boxing or MMA yet, I haven't gotten that far, I think we both have to be licensed by the athletic commission, this Las Vegas thing," Ortiz said. "But I've been boxing for 20 years, man, and my boxing skills have gotten better and better. They may not have the same level as Tyson, but has Tyson been punched in the face in the last 15 years? No, He hasn't, and I have, and I've been able to subdue everyone I've competed against in the past four years. "

Wearing a T-shirt with the slogan & # 39; Donald Trump Real American Hero & # 39 ;, said he had "nothing but respect,quot; for Tyson, who last fought in 2005. He sees his fight, in case of make it happen, breaking television box office records. He cited the fight between great boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, which was bought by 4.3 million people in the United States.

"You know what Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather did, I think we could duplicate that," Ortiz said. "I think it would be amazing, I think it would be fun. It would be a great opportunity for both of our brands."