Memorial Day weekend draws crowds at beaches and pools across the country.

S T. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the US USA It meant large crowds on the beaches and warnings from authorities on Sunday about people who ignore the coronavirus social distancing rules and risk a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Meanwhile, the White House extended its travel ban against countries affected by the virus, saying it would deny admission to foreigners who have recently been to Brazil.

Sheriff's deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people stayed away from each other while absorbing lightning strikes in the sand and in parks and other recreation sites across the country.

In the Tampa area along the Florida Gulf Coast, the crowd was so large that authorities took the extraordinary step of closing the parking lots because they were full.

On Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was "very concerned,quot; about the scenes of people crowding in over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you should wear a mask, "he said on ABC's,quot; This Week. "

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at Lake of the Ozarks, a popular vacation spot for Chicagoans, over the weekend. A video showed a crowded pool where tourists lounged together without masks, the St. Louis KMOV-TV station reported.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, gunfire erupted Saturday night along a beachside highway where more than 200 people had gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite restrictions. Several people were injured and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

On Saturday, May 23, Cocoa Beach, Florida is packed with attendees at Memorial Day Beach. The beaches are again open for business during the coronavirus epidemic.

"Disney is closed, Universal is closed. Everything is closed, so where did they all come from on the first warm day with 50% open? They all came to the beach, ”Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a press conference Sunday, referring to crowds in the Daytona Beach area.

On Georgia's Tybee Island, the beach was filled with families, bikers, beach chairs, games, swimmers, and more. On a main street, people lined up on the sidewalk at Wet Willie’s, a chain bar that sells frozen cocktails. Most were close together, not nearly 6 feet (2 meters) away, and none wore masks.

But at a nearby grocery store, staff members handed customers gloves and a number to keep track of how many people were inside at one time. Buyers had their own masks.

