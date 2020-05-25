Memorial Day weekend draws crowds at beaches and pools across the country.

%MINIFYHTMLdb8be65eecf20179ca56d4118be9e6d514% %MINIFYHTMLdb8be65eecf20179ca56d4118be9e6d514%

S T. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the US USA It meant large crowds on the beaches and warnings from authorities on Sunday about people who ignore the coronavirus social distancing rules and risk a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Meanwhile, the White House extended its travel ban against countries affected by the virus, saying it would deny admission to foreigners who have recently been to Brazil.

Sheriff's deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people stayed away from each other while absorbing lightning strikes in the sand and in parks and other recreation sites across the country.

In the Tampa area along the Florida Gulf Coast, the crowd was so large that authorities took the extraordinary step of closing the parking lots because they were full.

On Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was "very concerned,quot; about the scenes of people crowding in over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you should wear a mask, "he said on ABC's,quot; This Week. "

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at Lake of the Ozarks, a popular vacation spot for Chicagoans, over the weekend. A video showed a crowded pool where tourists lounged together without masks, the St. Louis KMOV-TV station reported.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, gunfire erupted Saturday night along a beachside highway where more than 200 people had gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite restrictions. Several people were injured and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

"Disney is closed, Universal is closed. Everything is closed, so where did they all come from on the first warm day with 50% open? They all came to the beach, ”Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a press conference Sunday, referring to crowds in the Daytona Beach area.

On Georgia's Tybee Island, the beach was filled with families, bikers, beach chairs, games, swimmers, and more. On a main street, people lined up on the sidewalk at Wet Willie’s, a chain bar that sells frozen cocktails. Most were close together, not nearly 6 feet (2 meters) away, and none wore masks.

But at a nearby grocery store, staff members handed customers gloves and a number to keep track of how many people were inside at one time. Buyers had their own masks.

Officials in California said that most people covered their faces and kept their distance even when they ventured to beaches and parks. Many Southern California beaches were open only for swimming, running, and other activities.

At Orchard Beach in the Bronx in New York, children played with toys and people sat on folding chairs. Some wore winter coats on a cool, windy day, and many wore masks and sat apart from the others.

"It is good to be outside. Fresh air. Just good to enjoy outdoors, ”said Danovan Clacken, whose face was covered.

The United States is on track to top 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the coming days, while Europe has seen more than 169,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University count that almost certainly underestimates the figure. Worldwide, more than 5.4 million people have been infected and almost 345,000 have died.

The New York Times marked the horror by dedicating the entire cover of Sunday to a long list of names of those who have died in the United States. The headline: "An incalculable loss."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who played golf for the second day in a row after not playing for weeks, said on Sunday's syndicated program "Full measure with Sharyl Attkisson,quot; that he feels good after a two-week course of unproven drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.

The President has spent weeks pressing the drug against the advice of many of his administration's best medical professionals. Hydroxychloroquine can have fatal side effects.

The issue of wearing masks in public and staying several feet away has become politically complicated, and some Americans argue that such rules violate their rights.

Republican Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, who has been the target of such protests, insisted that precautions should not be a partisan issue.

"It is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat," DeWine said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "It has been very clear what studies have shown, you wear the mask not to protect yourself as much as to protect others."

Critics criticized Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, who has repeatedly urged Virginians to cover their faces in public, for not heeding their own words when he posed unmasked for photos with residents this weekend. A spokeswoman for the governor's office said Northam should have brought a mask with him, but did not expect to be around anyone.

On Sunday, the Trump administration added Brazil to the list of countries from which it has banned travel. Brazil is only surpassed by the USA. USA In reported cases of coronavirus.

The ban, which takes effect on Thursday, applies to foreign citizens who have been in Brazil in the 14 days prior to expecting to enter the United States. It does not apply to US citizens or legal permanent residents or some of their family members.

Meanwhile, across Europe, a mix of travel restrictions appears to be on the horizon, often depending on passports carried by visitors.

As of Monday, France is relaxing its border restrictions, allowing migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries to enter. Italy, which plans to open regional and international borders on June 3 in an attempt to boost tourism, is only now allowing locals to return to the beaches of their own regions with restrictions.

For the first time in months, the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for the traditional papal blessing on Sundays, but they stayed away from each other. About 2,000 Muslims gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers at a sports complex in a Paris suburb, spaced 3 feet apart and wearing masks.

Beachside communities in England urged Londoners and others to stay away after rules were relaxed to allow people to drive any distance for exercise or recreation. The southern coastal city of Brighton said, "I wish you were here, but not yet." Wales kept its "after,quot; tourism campaign, reminding people that its hotels, restaurants and tourist sites are still closed.

Mahoney reported from New York. Associated Press writers from around the world contributed to this report.