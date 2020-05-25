Memorial Day Memorial at the recently restored Mare Island Naval Cemetery – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) – A Memorial Day service was held on Monday at the Mare Island Naval Cemetery in Vallejo. He honored those who died, but also celebrated a new life for the oldest naval cemetery on the west coast.

Very few have been buried there since the First World War, making the cemetery largely forgotten. But on Monday morning, a small group of socially estranged visitors kept alive a Memorial Day tradition that has been intact for the past 149 years.

"We have never missed that celebration, never," said Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. "And I think it is appropriate that we are here."

The small ceremony, performed in front of about 30 visitors, included a color guard, speeches, and an overpass from the Coast Guard helicopter.

The cemetery is the final resting place of Anna Key, the daughter of Francis Scott Key, who wrote the Star-Spangled Banner. But the old cemetery has seriously deteriorated, especially after the Navy base was closed in 1996. Some of the worn headstones have been broken or fallen.

Ralph Halford's great-grandfather, William Halford, is one of three Medal of Honor winners buried there. "We have come here for years and it has been so run down and when the government left it even got worse," Halford said.

For years, the federal government refused to fix the place, but recently 801S t The Engineering Company of the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA He took up the challenge. Old and diseased trees were removed, most of the picket fence was removed for later restoration, and the tombstones darkened over time are being cleaned and repaired.

Soon, a drainage problem will finally be fixed which is literally causing some of the tombstones to swallow the earth.

"These boys fought in wars abroad for our great nation from the War of 1812 to World War I and they deserve as much respect as all of our veterans," said retired Colonel Nestor Aliga.

Aliga has been one of the driving forces behind the restoration and believes, now that individual names have gone down in history, it is the cemetery itself that retains the memory of its contribution to the nation.

"On Memorial Day we remember our heroes," he said, "and we need to give an example that the past, history, does matter."

The cemetery is part of the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve, which was closed to the public after a forest fire last summer. On Monday, after the ceremony, the reservation was reopened and will again be available to the public on Fridays and Sundays from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m.