Memorial Day heat wave sends crowds flocking to parks raising concerns of social estrangement – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area parks and beaches saw a wave of visitors enjoying the warm sun and trying to maintain social distance on Sunday, but were not always successful.

Much of the green space at Golden Gate Park was occupied with small groups separated from each other.

"It seems like people are behaving," said Melanie Sherk. "There are some crowded picnic areas, but otherwise people have a lot of fun and are respectful."

"This is glorious," added Tina Stanley. "I am very happy, we are delighted to be here."

But Stanley noted that it's not always possible to maintain 6 feet of space, the safe distance recommended by public health officials during the pandemic.

"Everyone has to be aware of each other and especially if you see people without a mask," he said. "It's hard to keep your social distance walking … you want to step aside (from the sidewalk."

Baker Beach was busy, but not as crowded as it would normally be on Memorial Day weekend. Nor was it as empty as it has been for the past few months.

Dolores Park was crowded. People tried to stay within the grass-marked circles of social estrangement, but it was not always possible.

In East Bay, Crown Memorial Beach in Alameda was busy. Parking lots were closed but visitors were still filling spots on nearby streets.

At Sibley Volcanic Park in Berkeley Hills. Hikers said that most people seemed to keep their distance.

"Everyone has been very respectful," said Kesa Yorozu, an Oakland resident. "People who don't have masks seem to go to one side and look the other way, so it's very good."

The city of San Leandro is implementing new park rules this weekend. Access to Marina Park and Chabot Park will be restricted. People will be able to walk and enjoy outdoor activities, but play structures, picnic tables, and the use of all barbecues will be prohibited. The rules will be in effect until Tuesday morning.