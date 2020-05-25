May 24, 1990: Edmonton Oilers wins the fifth Stanley Cup

After the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth Stanley Cup in five years in 1988, the team shocked the sports world by trading Wayne Gretzky with the Los Angeles Kings in a five-player deal, finishing one of the best races in history. of the NHL.

Two years later, the Oilers raised the Cup for the fifth time by defeating the Boston Bruins in five games. Mark Messier led the team that season with 129 points in 79 games. Jari Kurri, meanwhile, reached 93 in 78.

On goal Edmonton was led by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Bill Ranford, who played in 22 of 23 postseason games with a goal average against 2.53. Substitute goalkeeper Grant Fuhr, who was the starting goalkeeper when the Oilers won their first four Stanley Cups, struggled with shoulder injuries that season and played in just 21 games.

It's been 30 years since the Oilers last raised the Cup. Here are three facts from Edmonton's latest championship team:

The first game of the Stanley Cup final against the Bruins was one of the best games in NHL history. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the third period behind goals from strikers Adam Graves and Glenn Anderson.

Bruins Hall of Fame member Ray Bourque responded with two goals in the third period, including a draw goal with 1:29 remaining in regulation. Before his tie goal, the game was delayed 26 minutes due to a delay in the power outage.

The game hit triple overtime before Oilers winger Petr Klima scored the winning goal.

The game took five hours and 32 minutes to complete and to this day, it remains the longest game in the history of the Stanley Cup Final.

Messier and Craig Simpson led the team with 31 points during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Simpson scored 16 goals and 15 assists, while Messier lit the lamp nine times with 22 assists.

During the 1990 playoffs, the team had 10 players who scored double-digit points with Kurri (25), Esa Tikkanen (24) and Anderson (22) completing the five highest-scoring Oilers. The team scored 93 goals during the playoffs.

The 1989-90 Oilers team featured four members of the Hockey Hall of Fame: Messier, Kurri, Fuhr, and Anderson.

Messier won the fifth Cup of his career in 1990 before winning his final as a member of the New York Rangers in 1994. In his legendary career spanning 25 NHL seasons, he recorded 1,887 points in 1,756 games and was included in the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Kurri, a 2001 Hall of Fame member, played in 17 NHL seasons, including 10 at Edmonton. He had 1,398 points in 1,251 games and was the highest-scoring European player in NHL history when he retired.

Fuhr is one of the best postseason artists in NHL history, recording a combined record of 56-14 in the years that Edmonton won his first four Stanley Cups. The 1988 Vezina Trophy winner was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.

Finally, Anderson spent 12 of his 16 NHLs in Edmonton, where 906 points in 845 games as a member of Oilers. The six-time Stanley Cup champion was inducted into the Hall in 2008.