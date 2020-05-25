Mary-Kate Olsen files for divorce electronically after reopening of city courts

WENN / Rob Rich

The actress-turned-fashion mogul first attempted to file the divorce papers in April before being informed that such cases were not accepted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former child star Mary-Kate Olsen He has successfully filed for divorce documents to officially end his five-year marriage to Olivier Sarkozy.

The magnate-turned-actress attempted to file legal documents in a New York court last month, but was informed that such cases were not accepted at the time as a result of limited resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

She subsequently applied for an emergency order to prevent the French banker from allegedly forcing her to leave her rented apartment in Manhattan, but that was also denied.

On Monday, May 25, when the city courts began to reopen again, Olsen was finally able to begin the divorce process electronically, the New York Post reports.

The famous 33-year-old private star has yet to comment on his shock in front of 50-year-old Sarkozy, which only emerged in mid-May.

The separated couple married in 2015.