Mary-Kate Olsen celebrated Memorial Day by filing the divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen finally filed for divorce from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, without missing a moment after New York courts began allowing online filings and divorces.

Olsen has been trying to divorce Sarkozy for almost two weeks. Your original attempt, a emergency court order, it was denied by the court on the grounds that it was "non-essential". Olsen claimed Sarkozy terminated the lease on her $ 29,000-a-month apartment in Gramercy Park, forcing her to move out during the pandemic. As she wrote in her file,

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City, on hiatus due to COVID-19." That wasn't good enough for the judge who denied her order, but all of that is behind her / us now.

According to Page sixOlsen's filing joins more than a hundred other cases, including lawsuits, that were filed early Monday.

Also, before you feel bad that Olsen has to wait for the courts to reopen as a commoner, remember that she has an "ironclad pre-nup," which translates to her being very rich basically for forever.