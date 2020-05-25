A Delaware man was arrested after authorities accused him of sexually assaulting multiple "ponies,quot;.

According to the police, Michael Riego, 31, was detained after police surveyed the stables at the equestrian center as part of an ongoing investigation. They say they found him looking at a pony stand. Then he reportedly entered the post and tied the pony's hind legs.

It was then that they descended on him, and he tried to hide in a corner of the post.

According to CBS3, his investigation began after receiving several reports of injured ponies in the New Castle County Carousel Park and Equestrian Center.

A separate incident from last September showed Riego taking the food bucket from the barn and entering another pony's stall. He then tied the pony's legs, stripped off his clothing, and sexually assaulted the pony. They were unable to positively identify the surveillance video at the time.

Irrigation faces charges of the crime of bestiality and theft.