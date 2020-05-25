Home Entertainment Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple ponies

A Delaware man was arrested after authorities accused him of sexually assaulting multiple "ponies,quot;.

According to the police, Michael Riego, 31, was detained after police surveyed the stables at the equestrian center as part of an ongoing investigation. They say they found him looking at a pony stand. Then he reportedly entered the post and tied the pony's hind legs.

