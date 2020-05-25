Madonna preemptively shuts down critics of her spicy image

Instagram

The Material Girl tells those who may be offended by the image of her showing her nipple that & # 39; Zero F * ^ ks Given & # 39 ;, but that doesn't stop enemies from accusing her of dying for attention.

Up News Info –

Virgin He still has it and flaunts it at 61. The singer, known for her eccentric lifestyle and stage acts, has spoken to one of her latest Instagram posts again in which she showed a lot of skin.

%MINIFYHTMLc82410eea7e76513e54e9cca516c69c814% %MINIFYHTMLc82410eea7e76513e54e9cca516c69c814%

In the image shared on Saturday, May 23, Madge took off her underwear. She sat in a chair wearing only a see-through bra and black panties, revealing one of her nipples. She also rocked a blonde wig that partially covered her face. "Current Wardrobe Sitch," captioned the mother of six.

Knowing that her spicy image would appeal to the haters, she closed them preemptively and added: "And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo, I want to inform you that I successfully graduated from the University of Zero F * ^ ks Given Thank you for attending my Graduation Ceremony! Class of 2020! "

Madonna showed her nipple in a spicy image.

%MINIFYHTMLc82410eea7e76513e54e9cca516c69c815% %MINIFYHTMLc82410eea7e76513e54e9cca516c69c815%

That, however, did not stop critics from attacking her. "It doesn't offend me. I just think you're in trouble," wrote one person who thinks his spicy shot was inappropriate. "I'm a nurse and I've seen a lot of naked people. You're not going to surprise me if that's what you're looking for. Good luck with that. I've also seen a lot of corpses. And murder victims. Yes. They are NOT surprising me."

Some people accused her of dying for attention, and one of them criticized Material Girl, "Grandma Madonna still can't get enough attention …" Another similarly commented, "Imagine being in your 60s, rich asf, He has lived an ICONIC life and do you still want the attention of a teenager or a young adult? Thank goodness … insecurity and boredom. "

Responding to the Madonna legend, a fourth user wrote: "Oh, you definitely don't give a shit or else you wouldn't have posted the photo … so stop the nonsense!" Someone else added, "Don't think anyone cares much less about a flying F ** K. 2 S ** TS for you !!! At least I know that MANY people have lost all respect for you! !! And do you know why ".

Others alleged that she was drugged when the photo was taken. "She looks very tall in the face," commented one of them. Another asked, "Crack? Is that crack you're smoking?"

However, there were still fans who praised the physique in the form of the Queen of Pop. "Madonna is 61 years old. If they look so good on SIXTY ONE thank God. The haters," one of them applauded critics. "His body looks great," repeated another, while another user added, "It looks good, haha."