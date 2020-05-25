"Low, Slow, and Strong,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML1de4e73e024af96f508a78993101758814% %MINIFYHTML1de4e73e024af96f508a78993101758814%

– Residents of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties should remember to look to heaven this Memorial Day and have their cell phones ready for a special greeting.

The Air Force will honor the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis with a flyby on Monday.

Starting at noon, a formation of 18 planes with several historic war birds will fly over hospitals, cemeteries, and the USS Iowa Museum in the Port of Los Angeles. It will also arrive at the international airports of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and John Wayne.

The approximately 90-minute flyover is being completed by the Riverside-based Inner Empire Memorial Wing of the Air Force.

The training will be led by D-Day Doll, a Douglas C-53D transporter that was manufactured in 1943 to transport paratroopers and cargo during World War II.

"We will be 120 mph, much slower than recent flybys," said Bill Prosser, Operations Manager for the Inland Empire Wing at CAF, in a statement. "We will be there for 70 to 90 minutes. We will have traces of smoke. We will be low, slow and noisy."

Here is the overpass route expected to run from noon to approximately 1:30 p.m.:

• Loma Linda University Medical Center

• Riverside National Cemetery

• Anaheim

• St. Joseph Hospital, Tustin

• John Wayne International Airport

• Pacific View Memorial Park, Corona del Mar

• Newport Beach

• Long Beach Veterans Administration Hospital

• Queen Maria

• USS Iowa Memorial

• Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes

• Zamperini Airport, Torrance

• Los Angeles International Airport

• Santa Monica Airport

• Los Angeles National Cemetery

• UCLA Medical Center

• USC Medical Center

• Hospital of the City of Hope

• Chino Municipal Airport