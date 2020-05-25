Los Angeles County reports 1,047 new cases of coronavirus, 12 additional deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML55e9342656ba2fc2428f7ff20575321313% %MINIFYHTML55e9342656ba2fc2428f7ff20575321313%

– The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,047 new cases and 12 additional deaths attributed to the new coronavirus on Monday.

“On this Memorial Day, when we join those who mourn the loss of their loved ones by COVID-19, including the families of the 1,100 veterans who recently passed away from COVID-19, we want to honor the memory of all the members of the armed forces who bravely surrendered to protect our country, "said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, in a statement." We take seriously the lessons of courage and care that mark this day of remembrance. "

To date, the county has recorded 46,018 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,116 deaths. Of those deaths, the county said 93% had underlying health conditions.

The county has race and ethnicity data for 1,949 of the deaths: 40% were Latino, 29% white, 17% Asian, 12% African American, 1% Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander, and 1% identified with other races.

As of Monday, 6,190, or 13%, of those who tested positive were hospitalized at some point in their illness. The county reported that 1,440 people were hospitalized Monday, 28% of whom were in intensive care units and 18% on ventilators.



Last week, the county announced the reopening of beach bike trails and parking lots, and with covered shopping malls, for sidewalk service, and the allocation of select vehicle parades.

Although retailers remained closed to the public entrance along with the beach piers, and public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single family unit were not yet allowed.

"As we prepare to reopen many places and spaces that are still closed, it will take an extraordinary effort on the part of all of us to prevent outbreaks between workers and residents," said Ferrer. “Take care of each other by wearing a face covering, keeping your distance when you are around other people who are not in your home, avoiding crowds, washing your hands frequently and isolating yourself when you are positive for COVID-19 or close contact from someone who is is positive. Let's move forward with the awareness that our actions save lives. "

Los Angeles County remained on Stage 2 of the Five-Stage Recovery Roadmap, which can be found online.