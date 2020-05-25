Local animal rescue asking for help to save a paralyzed cub – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML09426d52217f8330752b22ba33f3250811% %MINIFYHTML09426d52217f8330752b22ba33f3250811%

A local animal rescue organization is asking for help to save a cub that was found abandoned and shot.

The seven-week-old cub, named Survivor, was found in the Alabama woods with gunshot wounds to his back and was unable to walk.

"He is a very happy boy," said Warrior Dog Rescue executive director Diana Bakken. "He just doesn't know anything different."

Survivor was picked up by Warrior Dog Rescue, a Minnesota non-profit animal rescue organization, so he could see vets at the University of Minnesota. Survivor was found along with another cub, who was also injured, and failed.

"To think that someone would do that and he actually killed one of his brothers before we had a chance to do it," Bakken said. "All cases are difficult but it is horrible."

But Survivor, now paralyzed from the middle to the back, kept fighting. You now need surgery to remove a bullet near your spine to regain control of your bladder.

"For the legs we are trying to get him a wheelset and we hope to be able to equip them soon," Bakken said.

Survivor has so far lived up to its name, defying the odds. If the surgery is successful and if he performs it, the ultimate goal would be to find a family to give him the love he always deserved.

"He is such a sweet little fighter."

Warrior Dog Rescue is selling T-shirts to help raise $ 7,000 for surgery and future medical costs.

Anything left would go directly to help rescue other dogs. Click here to help donate.