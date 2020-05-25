Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly separated before the coronavirus blockade once again

WENN / Nicky Nelson

New speculation about the end of the romance of the co-stars of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; They emerge shortly after former co-star Skeet Ulrich hinted at their breakup in conversation with a fan.

"Riverdale"co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse They have reportedly separated.

Sources tell Page Six that the actors left him before the coronavirus pandemic blockade began and have isolated themselves.

"Cole and Lili separated before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantined separately," said a source. "They are still good friends."

The stars, who play Betty and Jughead on television, have been dating for three years.

They have fought divided rumors in the past and reportedly broke up last summer, but got together.

Lili also addressed reports that her boyfriend had been cheating on her with Cindy Crawfordmodel daughter Kaia Gerber, insisting that the photos of them together were old.

While Cole called the gossip "unfounded accusations," Lili added: "This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … that is why people do not have social media … because of this intimidation. ..", wrote. . "You have no idea how destructive this can be to anyone. To anyone. It is abusive."

"Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media," he continued. "People are a ** hole just because they are a ** hole. Don't you understand karma? It's okay if you don't understand it, you will understand it when your miserable bites a ** … Dear everyone on social media of communication, they don't despise people just because they despise them. Don't feel like a hole **. The world doesn't need that shit anymore. "

The former co-star of the former couple "Riverdale" Skeet Ulrich He hinted at the breakup online last week, ending May 22, when a fan asked him if he thought Sprouse and Reinhart were "a cute couple."

"I think they were a very cute couple," Skeet replied.