Lewis Capaldi was fuming over his brand as a redhead

Lewis Capaldi beaten into a furious outburst after being branded a redhead by fans.

The singer, whose debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent," returned to the top of the UK charts on Friday May 22, a year after its initial release, was angered by rumors and speculation that her hair color is brighter. than it really is.

During a live TikTok video, the "Someone You Loved" singer took a moment to broach the subject, insisting: "For 23 years of my life, no one has called me ginger."

"But as soon as I became famous, everyone mentioned the fact that I was a f ** king redhead," added the star. "But I am not. I am not Ed Sheeran And no, I don't have ginger hair. Is coffee."

While Lewis clearly isn't interested in the idea of ​​having red hair himself, he recently teased that he's dating a woman who sports the flashy color.

"I have never told anyone that I am in a relationship, so there you have … He has red hair, he has a rather elegant voice, and that's it, that's all you get," he said.