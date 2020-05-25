Home Entertainment Lewis Capaldi was fuming over his brand as a redhead

Lewis Capaldi was fuming over his brand as a redhead

The singer of & # 39; Someone You Loved & # 39; He uses the TikTok live video to address rumors and speculation that his hair color is brighter than it really is, insisting that it is not Ed Sheeran.

Lewis Capaldi beaten into a furious outburst after being branded a redhead by fans.

The singer, whose debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent," returned to the top of the UK charts on Friday May 22, a year after its initial release, was angered by rumors and speculation that her hair color is brighter. than it really is.

During a live TikTok video, the "Someone You Loved" singer took a moment to broach the subject, insisting: "For 23 years of my life, no one has called me ginger."

"But as soon as I became famous, everyone mentioned the fact that I was a f ** king redhead," added the star. "But I am not. I am not Ed Sheeran And no, I don't have ginger hair. Is coffee."

While Lewis clearly isn't interested in the idea of ​​having red hair himself, he recently teased that he's dating a woman who sports the flashy color.

"I have never told anyone that I am in a relationship, so there you have … He has red hair, he has a rather elegant voice, and that's it, that's all you get," he said.

