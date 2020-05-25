Let vegetables be the star of your Memorial Day – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLee344b4d097f51e1be07cc4b883fdab713% %MINIFYHTMLee344b4d097f51e1be07cc4b883fdab713%

By Melissa Clark, The New York Times

The sad truth about the summer of 2020 is that you may not be introducing him by roasting giant food trays for a horde of your family and friends.

But if you have a grill, you can still use it to feast this Memorial Day, albeit possibly on a somewhat smaller scale.

One way forward is a source of colorful, charred, and oily vegetables.

Part of its beauty is that, like many of the best things these days, a grilled vegetable platter is extremely adaptable. It will work with any sturdy product you can get. Almost anything other than green leaves can find a place on fire.

Buy as many different vegetables as you can. The more variety, the more striking the fountain will look and the more interesting it is to eat. But even an eggplant and a couple of zucchini will work well.

To elevate those veggies above everyday, you'll need a special sauce, and here I offer a spicy and spicy number with raisins.

It is inspired by an Italian agrodolce, a traditional sweet and sour sauce made from vinegar and sugar or honey. I like to prick mine with colatura, the Italian analogue of Asian fish sauce, made from anchovies and salt fermented in a spicy liquid and amber. Either one will add a rich salty umami flavor and help soften the vinegar bite. Or you can just leave it out and add a little more salt or a chopped anchovy or two.

If you plan to serve these vegetables as a garnish, you can stop here. But adding a little soft, fresh cheese makes them a main dish with a little crusty bread to complete it all.

With its gloriously creamy center, burrata is always my first choice for this type of recipe. But all sorts of soft cheeses can work: a flexible ball of mozzarella, a tablespoon of fresh ricotta, or a bit of goat cheese – anything that can add richness without competing with the sharpness of the sauce.

Then if you have a baguette or maybe a loaf of homemade sourdough, cut it up and grill the slices after the vegetables are done. You can stack vegetables and cheese on top, turning them into crostini. Or use warm toast instead of a fork, picking up melted cheese and caramelized vegetables and eating them straight from the plate. It is a small advantage of not sharing it with a crowd.

–

And for drink …

With this grilled vegetable dish, you can start the summer by drinking with countless refreshing bottles that will go well. Let's start with pink because, well, why not? Dry rosé, please, though it doesn't have to conform to the pale Provencal paradigm. Good rosés come from everywhere. Some are darker, others are paler. A darker pink may be a little richer in body, a lighter pink, but as long as they are dry they will go well with this dish. If you prefer a white wine, something dry and crisp will be better, such as the Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley, the Grüner Veltliner from Austria, many different Italian whites, the Albariño from Spain or Portugal, even a Chablis. Among the reds, try a light red from Chinon or Bourgueil. – ERIC ASIMOV

–

%MINIFYHTMLee344b4d097f51e1be07cc4b883fdab714% %MINIFYHTMLee344b4d097f51e1be07cc4b883fdab714%

Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Grilled Vegetables with Burrata

Performance: 6 to 8 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the sweet and spicy sauce:

1/4 cup chopped raisins, preferably golden or dried apricots

2/3 cup white wine vinegar or cider vinegar (or a combination)

2 tablespoons of honey, more more to taste

1 tablespoon of fish sauce or colatura (optional)

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Pinch of fine sea salt

For vegetables (use any or all):

Extra virgin olive oil

2 to 3 peppers, quartered, without stems and seeds

1 to 2 zucchini or summer squash, sliced ​​1/2 inch thick diagonally

1 small eggplant, sliced ​​diagonally 1/2 inch thick

2 to 4 ears of yellow corn, peeled

8 ounces mushrooms, cut and halved or quartered

1 bunch of thick asparagus, broken ends

8 ounces cherry tomatoes, preferably still on the vine

At your service:

2 small balls of burrata or fresh mozzarella, or 2 cups of fresh ricotta

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Basil or mint leaves, to serve

Crispy bread slices

Preparation

1. Prepare the sauce: place the raisins or apricots in a small heat-proof bowl. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, honey, fish sauce or colatura (if used), red pepper flakes, and salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer until mixture is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Immediately pour over the raisins and let cool. Try and add a little more honey if the sauce is too hard. (The sauce can be prepared up to 1 week before and stored in the refrigerator).

2. Prepare the vegetables: grease the grill and light the grill. Have a serving platter ready.

3. Roast the peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and corn directly on the grill, in batches if necessary, and rotating as needed. Move them around the grill so they cook evenly. Cook until lightly charred, watching carefully, 5 to 12 minutes, depending on the vegetable.

4. To roast the mushrooms and asparagus, place them in a roasting basket if you have one, or place them directly on the grill. (Arrange the studs perpendicular to the racks so they don't fall off.) Grill, turning as needed, until charred, 6 to 10 minutes. Grill the cherry tomatoes, using the vine as a mango if possible, for 1 to 2 minutes, until they start to burst and burn slightly. Transfer all the vegetables as they cook directly to the serving platter.

5. Add the cheese to the platter along with the vegetables. Immediately drizzle everything with a little of the sauce, stirring to get the raisins and olive oil. Sprinkle with sea salt and flaky pepper and sprinkle the herbs generously on top. Serve the extra sauce and bread together to crostini some of the vegetables and more of the hot sauce.

Tips:

To do this using a rotisserie, spread the vegetables in a rimmed skillet, drizzle with oil and grill until browned on top, then turn and grill until browned on the other side. The time will depend on the vegetable, so stick with one type per cookie sheet. You will need to do this in batches. You can also use a roasting pan.