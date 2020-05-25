Legendary CBS News Washington Office Chief Was 93 – Up News Info

Veteran news executive Bill Small passed away Sunday after a brief non-coronavirus illness. The former head of the CBS News Washington Office, president of NBC News, president of United Press International and president of News & Documentary Emmy Awards, was 93 years old.

Small served as Chief of the CBS Washington Office from 1962 to 1974 and formed a team of journalists who would dominate political coverage during the era of the Vietnam War and Watergate. The roster he recruited within CBS included Marvin Kalb, Dan Rather, Harry Reasoner, Dan Schorr, and Eric Sevareid. New employees at the time, CBS said, included Bob Schieffer, Ed Bradley, Bernard Shaw, Bernard Kalb and Bill Moyers. CBS also noted that Small defended the hiring of women, including Lesley Stahl, Diane Sawyer, Connie Chung, Susan Zirinsky, Martha Teichner, Rita Braver, and Susan Spencer.

"Bill Small was a hero for journalism," CBS News President Zirinsky said in a statement. “He hired me as a 20-year-old college student to work at the weekend desk in the Washington Office two weeks after the Watergate robbery. It was tough as a nail when it came to defending press freedom. He was strict, strong, and full of conviction. But the man had a heart of gold, which he only revealed a third of the time. Her daughter, Tamar Small, reminded me tonight that Bill always said, "The News Division of the Washington Office and CBS is an organization that remains the pinnacle of journalistic integrity." Each of us carries the legacy of Bill Small with us, it is essential for those who are as journalists. "

In 1979, Small was named president of NBC News, bringing with him CBS correspondents Roger Mudd and Marvin Kalb, among others. It facilitated Tom Brokaw's transition from host to Today is the show Co-host, along with Mudd when John Chancellor resigned in 1982. He also oversaw coverage of the Iran hostage crisis and the election of Ronald Reagan.

In 1982, Small became president of UPI, and from 1986 to 1999 he was a professor of communications Felix E. Larkin at Fordham University, where he developed an MBA program in media management. From 1992 to 1994, he served as Dean of the Fordham Graduate School of Business. And from 2000 to 2010, Small was President of News and Documentaries for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

"Bill Small was one of the 'greats' in our television news industry. In his time as a news executive on NBC and CBS, he had a strange eye for talent and an unwavering dedication to journalism," said the president of NATAS, Terry O'Reilly. "In his decade as President of our News and Documentary Emmy Awards, he was responsible for many major improvements, including the unveiling of the Lifetime Achievement Award for News and Documentary television, an award he was to receive himself at 2014".

NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp added: “As head of office, network president, NATAS leader and journalist, Bill Small was a mentor to some of the best television news talent ever to appear. on radio waves, and brought the same unmatched zeal and commitment to excellence to develop our National Office staff. He was a titan of television journalism, fostering the First Amendment in many novice reporters and guiding coverage of some of the pivotal moments in our country's history. The Academy and the broadcast news industry have lost one of their seminal heroes. We extend our prayers and condolences to his family and to all those gifted with his kind guardianship. ”

Roger Mudd, in his 2009 book The place to be: Washington, CBS and The Glory Days of Television NewsHe described the CBS Washington office at the time as so dominant "the network's news division that almost became an independent duchy." NATAS noted that Small oversaw the distinguished coverage of some of the most important and historic events of the second half of the 20th century: the murder and funeral of John F. Kennedy; the Civil Rights Movement, including the March on Washington and the filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in the Senate; the escalation of the war in Vietnam and its impact on Washington; President Nixon's trip to China; and Watergate.

Small himself authored two award-winning books, "To Kill a Messenger: Television And The Real World" and "Political Power And The Press". He served as National President of the Radio-TV News Directors Association and the Society of Professional Journalists, Sigma Delta Chi, in addition to serving on the Executive Board of the National Association of Issuers and the Washington Center for Journalism.

Along with the Lifetime Achievement Award Emmy, among the many awards Small received were the James Madison Award from the National Broadcast Editorial Association, the Paul White Award from the Radio-TV News Directors Association and the Wells Key Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. On two occasions he received the Society's Distinguished Service Award for Investigative Journalism.