Lance Armstrong says the stepfather “ hit me & # 39; & # 39; when I was a kid in & # 39; 30 by 30 & # 39; doc.

How much of Lance Armstrong's bullying behavior resulted from his education? ESPN's documentary "Lance,quot; provides context for his abuse of others as an adult by exploring his relationship with stepfather Terry Armstrong.

Lance Armstrong said his stepfather, whom he called "something terrible,quot; in the documentary, would use corporal punishment on him for the slightest crime.

Armstrong said, "Sure enough, he would leave a drawer open, and he would take out his fraternity paddle and hit me."

Terry Armstrong adopted Lance, whose last name was Gunderson, when the latter was 3 years old; his mother, Linda Armstrong Kelly, had it when he was 17 years old. She was in an abusive relationship with Armstrong's biological father, separating from him before meeting and marrying Terry Armstrong.

Armstrong's stepfather, who also appears in the documentary, acknowledges that he was too harsh on his stepson as a result of his background in military school. That said, he claimed that his stepson would not have become a champion if it were not for his upbringing.

"Lance would not be the champion he is today without me because I drove him," said Terry Armstrong. "I drove it like an animal. That's the only thing I feel bad about: Did I make him win too much at all costs?

"He was a foreman, but I didn't hug him enough and told him I loved him," he said. “I was always there, always training him, always pushing him. But I didn't show him the love he should have. "

Armstrong is known to have bullied and intimidated people who questioned whether his cycling success was the result of taking prohibited substances. But that behavior, suggests the documentary, may have already started in his teens.

The evidence for that comes from former Armstrong triathlon coach Rick Crawford, who said in the documentary that he saw character issues with him "from day 1." Crawford recalled how he accompanied Armstrong to Bermuda for a triathlon event, renting him a scooter to get around; He said that Armstrong not only abused the scooter, but was also unable to return it on time and ignored his concerns.

When Crawford approached Armstrong's mother to tell her that her son was "rude and disrespectful," he allegedly responded by saying that she had no authority over him.

"That hurt," said Crawford. "That hurt a lot."