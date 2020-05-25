Lana Del Rey talks about the backlash she received in response to her music post and explains her message

It looks like Lana Del Rey isn't quite ready to move on yet when it comes to her recent message about her music release. Like us previously Lana reportedly turned to social media to post a statement about her music release while denying the narrative that she glamorizes abuse in her music.

In stating her point, she named some well-known female artists to prove her point. In its original Send she said, artists like Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj and others had numbers with songs about "being sexy, not wearing clothes, fucking, cheating, etc."

Then she proceeded to ask the culture, "Can I sing again about being incarnated, feeling beautiful in love if the relationship isn't perfect, or dancing for money, or whatever you want, without being crucified or saying I'm glamorous abusing?

Many fans did not understand his message well and he received a backlash for some of the things he said. Later he clarified what he wanted to say,

On Monday, Lana had something more to say on the subject and wanted to further explain her message.

She published a long video and said, "Hey, so I don't want to beat a dead horse and I don't want to go on and on about this post. I just want to remind you that in that post, my only personal statement I have made, thanks for being so warm and welcoming, was on the need for fragility in the feminist movement. "

She continued to clarify her previous statements.

Watch the full video below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94