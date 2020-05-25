Lana Del Rey promises that the “ hateful '' accusations and & # 39; spiteful & # 39; of racial insensitivity will not stop it

WENN

Hitting the critics who attacked her with abusive messages, the singer of & # 39; Don & # 39; t Call Me Angel & # 39; complains that his & # 39; defense of fragility & # 39; It has turned into 'a racial war'.

King's wool She has criticized those who accused her of racial insensitivity as "hateful" and "spiteful" in a new Instagram video.

In his publication, Del Rey named Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce Knowles Like having "number one songs with being sexy, not wearing clothes, f ** king, cheating, etc.", but claimed she had been "crucified" for writing lyrics dealing with abusive relationships.

The star had tried to draw a line below his comments by explaining that they were only his favorite artists, but now he has criticized those who opposed it.

"I think it is sad that the women I mentioned, and that they sang about dancing for money or whatever … the same things that I have been singing and raising for 13 years," she said in the video. "That is why I am on that step. Yes, they are my friends, colleagues and contemporaries."

Writing that your work doesn't look as artistic as that of FKA TwigsHe added: "The difference is that when I get on the pole, people call me a wh ** e, but when (FKA) Twigs gets on the pole, it's art. My friends constantly remind me that, lyrically, there are factors Psychological complications that influence my composition, but I just want to say that the culture is super sick right now, and the fact that they want to turn my publication, my defense of fragility into a racial war, is really bad. "

Claiming that she has been the target of abusive messages, Lana explained: "The interesting thing is that the first time I decide to tell you something about my life, or that I am writing books that narrate that fragility, that 200,000 hateful and spiteful comments arrive inside, and my Phone number leaked, and comments like, "You're an f ** king white b ** ch". It's the opposite of a defender's spirit. It's what causes fragility, but it won't stop me. "

Then he signed reiterating that he is not racist and attacking those who suggested yes, and added: "So God bless you, and, yes, dammit if you don't like the publication."