Kunal Kohli regrets the loss of his aunt who had tested positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli revealed that he lost his maternal aunt, who lived in Chicago, to the crown virus. She struggled with the deadly disease for eight weeks. What's worse is that her family was unable to be with her due to the global blockade.

The sad filmmaker turned to social media to express his pain. He wrote: "I lost my Maasi to COVID after an 8 week fight in Chicago. We are a large family that is very close. We cannot be together right now. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my mother, Masis and mom can't be together right now it's really difficult. "

The filmmaker recalled how his cousin would go to the hospital, sit in his car and pray for his mother as he continued his treatment. He shared: "That's how hard COVID is. This is not the way to go. Five sisters, three brothers too, but the sisters are different, their bond is unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family and everyone touched , the meaning of love, family, giving. COVID has been hard on our family. It will not break our love and memories. I miss you Masi. "

Our deepest condolences to Kunal Kohli and his entire family. And we pray for the well-being of everyone around the world.