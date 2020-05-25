Kris Jenner says she's "always in the mood,quot; when it comes to her man: "Corey is like a Luther Vandross song that walks and talks,quot;

I know it is correct! Mom Kris Jenner has hers too, chili, and she's not ashamed of how often she and her man Corey Gamble do it.

Kris admits that her daughters don't try to listen to the antics in her room, so she turned to one of her best friends, Faye Resnick, to talk about her sexual appetite.

"I don't know what's going on, but I think there really is something wrong with me," Kris says in an extra clip from season 18 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Because I'm always in the mood."

Kris continued: “Corey is like a Luther Vandross song that talks and walks. He's always so sexy and all I want to do is listen to the music. "

Kris's words were greeted with praise from her friend Faye, but Kris seemed genuinely concerned that her wishes were not normal.

"Corey is the luckiest man in the world," replied Faye.

"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I am a woman on hormones," Kris said in a confessional. “So the only person I can always talk to about something is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know that she will not be the one to judge me and she will be the one who understands. "

Kris also expressed concern about the age difference between her and Corey.

"Corey is with someone much older and I think as you get older, you're not supposed to be,quot; in the mood, "" he said.

But Faye assured her best friend that they are experiencing some of her best years these days.

“Supposedly, this is the time in our lives when everything happens to us. These older people are literally having a ball! Faye said.

Well, we are not mad, Kris! Those who hate will hate, but do you do it with your boo?

