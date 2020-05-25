Kovacic backs Lampard to help him become Chelsea's top scoring star

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic believes he is working with the perfect coach at Frank Lampard to add the qualities to his game that he is currently missing.

%MINIFYHTML9b8532bc3be72f1e04f8f50fb7aa7bbb14% %MINIFYHTML9b8532bc3be72f1e04f8f50fb7aa7bbb14%

Most notable of them is the art of scoring goals, with the Croatia international barely recognized for his prowess in the final third of the field. The 26-year-old failed to find the target during a one-season loan at Stamford Bridge in 2018-19, but he still did enough to get a permanent move from Real Madrid.

He's out of place for the Blues now, with two recorded efforts this period, but he's only bothered scorers 21 times in his 367 club appearances to date.

Kovacic can argue that he is not selected to provide that type of threat, with its value in the winners and ball players departments. However, he is eager to become a more complete artist and feels that Lampard, who scored 211 goals for Chelsea, could be the man to unlock more potential.

Kovacic said in a Live instagram discussion, seeing the new boss arrive in the summer of 2019 and what it could mean for him: "We had a pretty good year with Maurizio Sarri, winning the Europa League, in the end he left and Frank Lampard came to the team."

%MINIFYHTML9b8532bc3be72f1e04f8f50fb7aa7bbb15% %MINIFYHTML9b8532bc3be72f1e04f8f50fb7aa7bbb15%

“I think that from the first moment our feeling was good. I liked the way he was training us, a really tough workout, I liked his character, how he was talking to the team.

"I think I can learn a lot from him because all the things that I lack in my game: scoring goals and being more direct, is what Lampard was incredible in his career. So he is a great manager, a great person and I think I can learn a lot from him during my time here. ”

Lampard is considered to have enhanced many of those currently available to him, with characters such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Antonio Rudiger thriving under his guidance.

Kovacic has also garnered much applause, having received a slightly different role for this term, with all those at Stamford Bridge now waiting for the green light for Premier League action to resume after the coronavirus pandemic.