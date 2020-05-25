Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on May 24, 2020, and although Kim shared a sweet message along with several photos of the couple, many people believe that Kim and Kanye are ready to separate. Rumors abound that the Coronavirus blockade has taken its toll on their marriage and some are looking at Kim Kardashian's more racist photos as proof that things are not going well between the couple. Kanye West underwent a spiritual conversion and began her Sunday services in January 2019, with Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to be the wife of a preacher. Kanye has even publicly spoken about how he feels uncomfortable with Kim Kardashian showing off his body. But during the shutdown and just a few days before her anniversary, Kim shared some of her weirdest photos yet!

%MINIFYHTML9323b26ce07d9d1b21293a25026c39c914% %MINIFYHTML9323b26ce07d9d1b21293a25026c39c914%

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curvy beach body in new quarantine workout photos featuring leopard-print Skims. The garments are underwear, and while it is common for Kim to post photos of her in bikinis or underwear, it is rare for her to share racy close-ups of her chest or bikini. He has done this multiple times and is causing many people to believe that the rumors are true.

Does Kim Kardashian flaunt her curves despite Kanye's wishes? Is he rebelling against Kanye through the photos he shares on Instagram?

In the photos below, you can see how Kim Kardashian works out in her home gym and flaunts her perfect figure. She shared the following title, "Quarantine Training,quot; and combined the look with a pair of Yeezy 500 Tyrian sneakers.

Kim shared several additional photos where she put her curves on display while wearing the Skims bralette and white leather underwear. She shared the photos with her 171.9 million Instagram followers, and you can see those photos below.

%MINIFYHTML9323b26ce07d9d1b21293a25026c39c915% %MINIFYHTML9323b26ce07d9d1b21293a25026c39c915%

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's latest underwear photos? Do you think they seem more daring and bolder than what they usually publish? Do you think Kim and Kanye are heading for a split?

Ad %MINIFYHTML9323b26ce07d9d1b21293a25026c39c936% %MINIFYHTML9323b26ce07d9d1b21293a25026c39c936%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0