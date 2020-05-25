Kim Kardashian commemorates Kanye West's sixth wedding anniversary with the message & # 39; Until the end & # 39;

Instagram

Among those congratulating the powerful couple on their milestone are the stars of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39 ;, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their friend Jonathan Cheban.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Kanye West on Sunday, May 24, in a sincere Instagram post.

The 39-year-old reality star shared two photos with her rapper husband, showing an unusually bright smile on the social media site, writing alongside them, "6 years younger; forever. Until the end."

Kim also turned to her Instagram Stories to share several photos from her Italian wedding and Kanye's in 2014, writing the same caption.

Kanye did not mark the occasion on their social media pages, but the couple received numerous messages from their famous friends on their special day.

"Happy anniversary to these two! I love you guys!" Kim's mother Kris Jenner he wrote, while his sister Khloe Kardashian commented: "Long live KIMYE".

"Happy anniversary, I'm glad I was there from the beginning! You guys are the best," Kim's friend Jonathan Cheban additional.

Khloe Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban congratulated Kim and Kanye West on the wedding anniversary

The couple is the mother of four children: Salmo Norte, six, Santo, four, Chicago, two and 10 months.