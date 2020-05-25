Kevin Hart says his wife Eniko & # 39; made him responsible & # 39; after cheating on the scandal

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Comedian Kevin Hart has opened up once again about his cheating scandal, revealing how his wife, Eniko Hart, held him accountable for his actions.

"He came to a surprising conclusion of 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a home and I like the fact that now we have a job to do to improve,'" he recalled at the school of podcast greatness.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here