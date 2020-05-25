Kevin Hart says his wife Eniko & # 39; made him responsible & # 39; after cheating on the scandal

Comedian Kevin Hart has opened up once again about his cheating scandal, revealing how his wife, Eniko Hart, held him accountable for his actions.

"He came to a surprising conclusion of 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a home and I like the fact that now we have a job to do to improve,'" he recalled at the school of podcast greatness.

Eniko reportedly said to him, "That's what you owe me. You owe me an improvement."

"And she held me responsible," he said, admitting that "it wasn't a walk in the park." Hart continued: "But he understood that we do not allow the outside world to affect our inside, and I give him credit for setting that tone."

Since then, the couple moved out of the incident and are now expecting their second child together. Earlier this month, the couple revealed that they are expecting a girl.