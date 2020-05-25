Kenya Moore stuns in a deep cut yellow dress: check out the RHOA Star look

Kenya Moore shared a photo on her social media account in which she is wearing a beautiful yellow dress. See the photo he posted below and you will understand why fans are completely in love with his looks.

‘" My book, my version of reality ". (email protected) "Still sitting still,quot; Kenya captioned the photo.

A fan exclaimed: Sí Yes! brains of beauty and class … those girls are sooo ghetto and classless I felt very embarrassed looking at Nene and Porsha ", and someone else posted this message:" You have definitely won me this season, nothing but reality, strength and Beauty coming from you. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "I didn't think you could be more perfect. That color in you is EVERYTHING! Take your foot off their necks."

Another follower said, "Gorgeous! You are so smart, I love everything about you and Brooklyn," and someone else posted this in the comments: "You are beautiful! Wonderful! Anyone who says otherwise is a complete enemy. "

Another follower said: ‘And that's why poor Nene is angry! Yes, Goddess gives ratchet witches something to hate! Bellissimo! "And someone else posted this:" They can't handle balance and intellect other than being beautiful! "

Someone else posted this: "I would love for the show to go in a positive direction next season … everyone has a lot to offer, but that is overshadowed by the drama!"

Aside from this, Kenya made fans happy when she shared a video on her social media account with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She is challenging, and her mother could not be more proud of her.

‘#Fruitsnackchallenge #dessertchallenge Part One: A surprise cookie dough cake from @ahautecookie watch how @thebrooklyndaly made it Kenya’ Kenya captioned her post with the sweet girl.

As expected, fans can't get enough of baby Brookie, and they showered her lovingly in the comment section.



