Kenya Moore claims NeNe Leakes olive branch is covered in poison ivy

During part 3 of the & # 39; The Real Atlanta Housewives & # 39; meeting, the former Miss United States insists that she has evidence that she attempted to communicate with her co-star when her husband Gregg was battling the Cancer.

Kenya moore has accused NeNe leaks of being false During the third part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Reunion, the former Miss United States found herself being questioned about her continuing disputes with her co-star, forcing her to be honest about why she seemed" reluctant "to accept the latter's extended olive branch.

In the edition of Sunday May 24, host Andy Cohen She pointed out to Kenya that NeNe tried to speak to her on two different occasions, at the bowling event and during a dinner in Greece, without success. When asked to clarify, the 49-year-old man said, "Because I know everything was false and false because of our history. And I can see a false one a mile away. So why should I accept an olive branch if it's covered in poison ivy? "

During the conversation, Kenya was also asked if she had approached NeNe when her husband Gregg was battling cancer. Even if Marlo Hampton He claimed that the actress did not, Kenya insisted that she did. "I did. Absolutely, and I have the text messages to prove it," he said.

"The Celebrity Apprentice"Alum continued brewing", I have missed phone calls to prove it. She never asked me about myself [during my difficult pregnancy]. And I look at all that, and I just said, 'You know what? This lady is not for me. "

When Andy asked Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Kandi responded to the dispute between Kenya and NeNe and admitted: "I honestly don't know anymore." She added: "They have been arguing for so long that I am not sure where it all started." Cynthia shared a similar sentiment by saying, "I'm not sure either."

The former model, however, noted: "I do know that when we started filming this season, Nene was very interested in reuniting with Kenya. Maybe she was trying to make peace with her reasons or whatever, but I know Nene wanted meet Kenya. "

Elsewhere during the meeting, Gail "Yovanna" Momplaisir made an appearance to address "#SnakeGate". Accusing NeNe of being the mastermind behind the secret recording of Cynthia's private conversation, Gail said, "I am here to clear my name. Not only did you ask me to record Ms. Cynthia Bailey, but you said you wanted to that I recorded. " every body that is sitting here. "

"She wanted proof that everyone else is talking about her the same way she talks about everyone else," Gail explained. In addition, he said Nene had sent him "threatening text messages, harassing phone calls from blocked numbers and even a dismissal and withdrawal of his lawyer."

"In her cease and desist, her lawyer's verbiage was that she needed to destroy any alleged audio that she might have about her that would portray her negatively or defame her character," he explained. "I don't know where he got that information from, I've never recorded NeNe. But he's clearly afraid the truth will come out today."

When confronted by Porsha Williams On why it wasn't cleaned earlier, Momplaisir admitted, "I was still trying to protect her." She continued: "It was beyond me why he really went and told them he had an audio when he had never actually heard one … The only reason he really hadn't said anything was because I didn't. I know that NeNe officially threw me under the bus. "