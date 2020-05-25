Karlovy Vary establishes the "At Your Cinema" program; Taipei Film Festival to Continue – Up News Info

While the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was forced to cancel its 55th edition this summer amid the coronavirus, the event plans to screen 16 films in 96 theaters across the Czech Republic from July 3-11. Theaters in the market opened earlier this month, though not on major circuits and with a ban on concessions. The KVIFF At Your Cinema program will include festival titles that ran from last fall to this year's Berlinale. Among the European premieres is the drama of Zeina Durra Luxor, Debut of Fernanda Valadez Identifying characteristics and Maite Alberdi's documentary / spy comedy The mole agent. Ohter's films include Shannon Murphy's Baby teethFrom Pablo Larrain Ema, From Alma Har’el Honey boyGregory Monro Kubrick by KubrickBy Bassam Tariq Mogul Mowgli and Alice Winocour Next.

The Taipei Film Festival plans to continue as scheduled from June 25 to July 11, organizers announced today. However, there will be no foreign visitors to the event. The festival also established its opening and closing films with the world premiere of Ke Zhennian. Silent forest and from Tsai Ming-liang Days occupying those respective slots. The festival, related activities, and the Taipei Film Awards ceremony will be handled in accordance with the recommendations and regulations of the Central Epidemic Command Center. These include the use of masks, temperature taking, remote seating, and limited occupancy. Taiwan theaters never closed during the coronavirus outbreak, but if a large-scale group infection occurs within two weeks prior to the start of the festival, it will be canceled.

CJ ENM of Korea ordered a third season of The voice of Korea to be released on his Mnet music channel. Execution of seven episodes will begin on May 29. This latest request for the original ITV Studios format comes after the competing series was licensed for the second time since 2013 last April. Top local artists Kim Jong-kook, BoA, Sung Si-kyung, and Dynamic Duo have teamed up as blind judge trainers. The previous seasons of The voice of Korea They founded artists like Sonnet Son and U Sung-eun.