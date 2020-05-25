Kandi Burruss talks about the RHOA virtual meeting – Watch her video

Kandi Burruss just spoke to Up News Info about RHOA Virtual Reunion, and you can watch the interview in the video below. Kandi shared it on her social media account.

‘Chatting with @ lbrody1686 from @hollywoodlife about the #RHOA meeting. This was a crazy meeting, but I'm not going to lie. I was still confused after it was done. "What did you guys think?" Kandi captioned the clip.

Another follower said, "Go to Kenya with your shadow at the end thanking everyone except Porsha, that's the game you play," and someone else posted this message: "I loved it! I don't think NeNe should be in the next one. season. "

A fan wanted more peace for the show and said, é I wished everyone would leave Nene alone. I wish they got along. Instead of fighting for the ratings. "

Another follower posted this: & # 39; You all could have saved this third part … and Yo Yo came to show you your new teeth because you had no receipts & # 39 ;, and someone else wrote: & # 39; I love it when NeNe called and Andy was like us I'll talk to you later.

A follower had this idea: ita Invite Porsha to talk about it. You two had similar views on Snakegate and seemed to be in a much better place than in previous years. "

Another fan said to the RHOA star, "Kandi, I agree with you, babe talks about all this and couldn't face his own music, and I still think Yovanna was lying."

Someone else told Kandi that they did not understand why NeNe did not want to be in the third part of the Virtual Meeting: "Kandi, I really did not understand why NeNe did not appear tonight."

A follower agreed and said: ‘I was also confused! Although I love you! You are the realist! "

Apart from this, Kandi has a new episode of Speak on It uploaded on YouTube.

Kenya Moore had a few things to say and you can find out what exactly the two RHOA ladies talked about in the video.



