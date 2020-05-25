Kandi Burruss shows a new image with this blue sports outfit: check it out here

Kandi Burruss is showing fans a fresh look at a couple of new photos she shared on her social media account. Check out his latest post here.

& # 39; Happy Sunday! I wish I could be in someone's food right now … who's on the grill? Kandi captioned her photos. Follower loved her cool look and was also told that she looks very cute with her hair like that.

A fan exclaimed: ‘I like the outfit! Blue is pretty for you! "And someone else said," You are always beautiful inside and out. "

Another commenter wrote, "Aww, you look so cute dressed like this," and another fan said, "I love your hair like this favorite," have you thought about going natural?

Someone else posted this message: "I love the outfit and the kicks … Your son looks like you," and another Instagram installer said, "Wow, you lost that weight quickly. You look great. & # 39;

One follower said, "You should clean out your closet and send those worn-out things to your biggest fan," and someone else said to the RHOA star, "Hi Kandi, I'm a photographer and I met you in St. Louis with your group when you started. Congratulations on your continued success. "

In other news, the other day, Kandi announced to her fans that she has a new episode of Talk about it uploaded to YouTube.

Kenya Moore had a few things to say and you can find out what exactly the two RHOA ladies talked about in the video Kandi shared.

Finally I finally reached 400 thousand subscribers on YouTube! Thanks for the love! 🥰 Check out my latest #SpeakOnIt with @thekenyamoore just released! Kenya had a lot to say … "Make sure to subscribe to my KandiOnline YouTube page and activate your alerts!" Kandi captioned her IG post.

People criticized Kenya for something they recently said about NeNe Leakes.



