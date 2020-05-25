Kandi Burruss says she doesn't speak to NeNe Leakes after her abrupt departure during the meeting

Additionally, the Xscape singer explains that the producers edited NeNe's call in part 3 of the Bravo reality show season 12 reunion after her premature departure.
Up News Info –
Kandi Burruss offers some more details on NeNe leaks& # 39; premature departure during & # 39;The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Season 12 reunion. Speaking to HollywoodLife.com on a TVTalk episode on Instagram Live, Kandi shared what was not shown on the show after NeNe's departure.
"You saw [Marlo Hampton] tried to communicate with her, [Porsha Williams] did, but she did not return to the computer but was calling us on the loudspeaker, "the Xscape singer said. "Now, what they didn't show you [on television] was that we could really hear what he was saying [at the time of filming], but they didn't hear his voice [from] the phone [on television]."
As for why the producers decided to edit it, Kandi shared, "I don't know why they didn't want to touch what she was saying."
NeNe left the meeting at the end of Part 2, and she tried to talk to everyone on the phone during a private call with Porsha. "Why are you calling us on the speakerphone, but you don't want to talk to us [on video]? It didn't make sense," Kandi said. "So that was what you didn't see, it was that we could hear her speak on the speaker for a short period of time until [Andy Cohen] It was like, 'No, uh, we're just going to move on [without it].' "
Kandi went on to say that filming the meeting was exhausting. "Overall, I think the funny thing was that we were all exhausted. We were pretty exhausted after the meeting," he said.
After the meeting, Kandi shared that she did not keep in touch with other women. "We don't talk much," he explained. "I think I briefly talked to Marlo, and briefly talked to Kenya for a short period of time, but really, everyone was so exhausted. Sitting in front of a computer all day is exhausting. Since the meeting, NeNe and I haven't spoken in absolute. "