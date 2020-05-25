Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber show their parenting skills on Facebook Watch Show The Biebers

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber show off their parenting skills in a new episode of their Facebook Watch series Biebers. The lovebirds gave viewers an inside look at their wedding and the first days of their marriage in their 10-episode YouTube series Seasons. Now the couple is giving fans an inside look at their married life with another 10-episode series. In the couple's most recent episode titled "Bath Time for Oscar," Justin and Hailey give their dog a joint bath. They cooperated, took turns, talked to Oscar as if he were their son, and the episode is the cutest of all.

Many couples have a dog or cat before deciding to have a baby, as they learn what it is to be a parent to a child. Judging from the video, Justin and Hailey will be great parents as they showed patience, teamwork, great communication, and most of all, they had fun while caring for Oscar.

Justin and Hailey communicate well and it's easy to see why he fell in love with the model and married her. Fans love the series and many agree that Hailey is a very loving and caring woman who is good to Justin.

You can watch the cute video featuring Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Oscar in the following video player.

Fans are delighted with the new series as they have been able to interact with Justin and Hailey. Hailey revealed in a previous episode that a fan sent her questions through DM and she and Justin performed a live "Ask Us Anything,quot; where they opened up their lives to their fans and answered their list of questions. Check below to hear Justin and Hailey answer fan questions.

What do you think of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's new series? Are you a fan of Biebers Facebook Watch show? Do you think Hailey and Justin will be good parents?

