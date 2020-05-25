Johnny Depp shows wine bottle painting he completed after 14 years

Instagram

By sharing his finished artwork, the actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; Reflects on how forced downtime in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic gave him time to revisit the hobby he had long abandoned.

Johnny Depp He is showing off his artistic skills after finally completing a great painting of a wine bottle, 14 years in the making.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star turned to her new Instagram account this weekend (May 23-24) to share her finished artwork, revealing that she has been using forced downtime amid the pandemic of coronavirus to revisit past hobbies that he had long abandoned.

"It's weird, the things we once gave such intense and pure concentration and devotion for months. Then suddenly the wind changes and we set off to a new tactic," Depp began in the long subtitle.

"And for far too long, these past interests or passions sadly get in the way and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarders' crawling space in the brain wrapped in lots of other things for which my skull had no space … until very recently. "

The actor went on to explain that he came across the incomplete canvas while isolated, and was once again inspired to pick up his brush.

He continued: "I found this painting, which had started in 2006 … for 14 years, I had never touched it, an occasional look, at best. However, somehow this unfinished business always stuck in my mind . ".

"Even when we are forced to live in the immediate future, some strange species of interrupted passion that has been invested into an object we once focused on await our return from far away. I will keep you informed of progress! All Love, JD ".