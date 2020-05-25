John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band will raise the COVID-19 Relief Fund by covering the John Prine song

Instagram

In addition to Hopkins, Recording Academy officials gather Sugarland tour keyboardist Brandon Bush, singer Christine Albert and senior engineer Jeff Powell to rework & # 39; Angel from Montgomery & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Zac Brown Band musician John Driskell Hopkins has helped record a version of popular legend John Prine"Angel from Montgomery" to raise funds for the relief of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLe2ae3b8e295a30ab5fa1a456107a0f1311% %MINIFYHTMLe2ae3b8e295a30ab5fa1a456107a0f1311%

Recording Academy officials have brought together members like Hopkins, The land of sugar tour keyboard player Brandon bush, singer / songwriter Christine Albertand lead engineer / producer Jeff Powell to rework the 1971 Prine song for the benefit of the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19.

Prine, who received the 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, died of complications from coronavirus in April (20), at age 73, and the new release is designed to celebrate her memory and generous spirit as well, while helping to provide support. financial to needy musicians. during these difficult times

%MINIFYHTMLe2ae3b8e295a30ab5fa1a456107a0f1312% %MINIFYHTMLe2ae3b8e295a30ab5fa1a456107a0f1312%

"John Prine was one of the most incredible songwriters we've ever had, he's incomparable," Recording Academy Administrator Michael Romanowski shared in a statement. "We want to honor John and all his genius."

<br />

"We started this project as a way to raise money for MusiCares," he added. "With John's passing, we also wanted to raise awareness that this can hit anyone. It doesn't matter if you're famous or not, an experienced veteran or maybe just building your career. If we can help in any way, if we can help make sure that those in need have food, rent or something else to help them move forward. "