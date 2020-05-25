Joe Biden makes his first in-person appearance in over 2 months – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML21eb50458813779cd553dd4fa65804a613% %MINIFYHTML21eb50458813779cd553dd4fa65804a613%

NEW CASTLE, Del. – Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in more than two months on Monday when he marked Memorial Day by placing a wreath at a Veterans Park near his home in Delaware.

Since he abruptly canceled a demonstration in Cleveland on March 10 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the suspected Democratic presidential candidate has waged much of his campaign from his home in Wilmington. When Biden came out Monday, he was wearing a face mask, in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has refused to cover his face in public as health officials suggest.

Biden and his wife, Jill, placed a wreath of white flowers tied with a white bow, and silently bowed their heads in the park. The greeting. "Never forget the sacrifices these men and women made," he said later. "Never, never, forget."

"I feel great to be here," Biden told reporters, his words muffled through his black cloth mask. His visit to the park was not announced and there were not many people waiting for him.

But Biden briefly greeted a county official and another man, both wearing face masks and standing a few feet away. Biden also yelled to another larger group nearby, "Thank you for your service." His campaign says Biden has been to the park for Memorial Day often in the past, although services were canceled Monday in the pandemic.

Although low-key, the appearance was a milestone in a presidential campaign that has been largely frozen by the coronavirus outbreak. While the viability of traditional events, such as protests and presidential conventions, is in doubt, Biden's appearance suggests that it will not be the nearly five months left until the elections in his country.

Eager to project a country that would come to life even as the pandemic death toll approached 100,000, Trump presided over consecutive events at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

After a crown-laying ceremony in Arlington, Trump mourned those in comments at the Baltimore historic site and praised the contribution of service members "on the front line of our war against this terrible virus."

The coronavirus has overturned virtually every aspect of American life and has changed the terms of the election. Trump's argument that he deserves another term in office because of the strong economy has evaporated as unemployment rises to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

As a longtime senator and former vice president, Biden is trying to position himself as someone with the experience and empathy to pull the country out of a crisis. Trump responds that he is the leader who can preside over an economic rally later this year or in 2021.

%MINIFYHTML21eb50458813779cd553dd4fa65804a614% %MINIFYHTML21eb50458813779cd553dd4fa65804a614%

Biden has adapted to the coronavirus era by building a television studio in his home, which he used to appear on news shows, nightly shows, and virtual campaign events. Some of those efforts have been clouded by technical flaws and other awkward moments.

Some Democratic strategists have openly worried that Biden is giving up too much ground to Trump by staying home. The president himself has beaten Biden for essentially campaigning from his basement.

Biden's aides say they plan to return to normal campaign activities at some point, including traveling to the battlefield states. But they are not in a hurry, they prefer to defer to the advice of health experts and the recommendations of social distancing and of the authorities who stay at home.

At 77, Biden is among the country's elderly population believed to be especially vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, though so is Trump, who will turn 74 next month.

"We will never make decisions that jeopardize our staff or voters," Biden campaign manager Jen O & # 39; Malley Dillon recently said, adding that the campaign will resume more traditional activities "when security permits, and we won't do that the day before. "

Trump has not resumed the large protests that were the hallmark of his 2016 campaign and presidency, but has begun traveling outside of Washington in recent weeks. He visited a facility that produces face masks in Arizona and a Ford plant in Michigan that has been converted to produce medical and protective equipment.

Trump even played golf at his club in Virginia over the weekend, hoping that others will follow his lead and return to a normal appearance of life and gradually help revive a free-falling economy.

It was the president's first trip to one of his properties to make money since March 8, when he visited his private golf club in West Palm Beach. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, and Trump followed up with the national emergency declaration two days later.

Biden's campaign wasted little time producing an online video featuring fuzzy and distant images of Trump on the golf course, imposed on images that evoke the virus that plagues the nation as the number of Americans killed by the pandemic approached. to 100,000. The video concluded by proclaiming: “The death toll continues to rise. The President is playing golf. "

Trump will travel to Florida on Wednesday to observe how American astronauts go into orbit.