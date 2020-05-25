Joe Biden apologizes for 'You're not black' comments

Former Vice President Joe Biden went viral last week after he made incendiary racial remarks during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

Charlamagne has always been very clear about his reluctance about what Biden could bring to the table if he were elected president, and Biden seemed stumped on how Charlamagne might even contemplate not giving him his vote.

If you're having trouble finding out if you're for me or Trump, then you're not black, "said Biden.

"It has nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact: I want something for my community."

After being on Twitter and facing the inevitable backlash, he issued the following apology:

"It shouldn't have been so arrogant," Biden said according to NBC News. "I have never, ever, taken the African American community for granted."

He added: "I know the comments have come out as if I were taking African-Americans for granted … but nothing could be further from the truth," Biden continued. "I've never done that, and I've earned it every time I run. I was saying I've never taken a vote for granted."