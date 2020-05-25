Home Entertainment Joe Biden apologizes for 'You're not black' comments

Former Vice President Joe Biden went viral last week after he made incendiary racial remarks during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

Charlamagne has always been very clear about his reluctance about what Biden could bring to the table if he were elected president, and Biden seemed stumped on how Charlamagne might even contemplate not giving him his vote.

If you're having trouble finding out if you're for me or Trump, then you're not black, "said Biden.

