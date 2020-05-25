Jim Montgomery on the firing of Stars, on the way to sobriety: "That shot was deserved,quot;

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery spoke publicly for the first time since he was fired by the team on December 10 for "unprofessional conduct." In an interview with Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Montgomery revealed his battle and recovery from alcoholism. He said the team was justified in his decision to remove him as head coach.

"When I looked in the mirror, people wonder why I am grateful to the Dallas Stars and (general manager) Jim Nill for what they did, although I understand that I disappointed Jim Nill, the staff I worked with and the players especially,quot;. I let them down, "Montgomery reflected." That shot was deserved. I was not doing the right thing.

"I felt like I was being hypocritical. I was asking my players to do the right thing, and yet I didn't. I think it's important to know that as I did before going through all this endeavor, to understand science and what alcohol makes you. "

On December 10, Nill would not go into detail as to why Montgomery was fired when he spoke to reporters at a press conference. Montgomery told LeBrun that Nill and his wife warned him a couple of times that he was in trouble from alcohol.

"That's when you know that the disease is progressive because in my 20s and 30s, I didn't think it was, but at 40, when I look at it now, I never thought it was a problem because I'm going to fix this myself," he said. Montgomery. "I fixed everything in my life and I couldn't solve my alcohol problem and I needed to go get help."

Montgomery said it took the Stars to shoot him to realize he was an alcoholic. He said that since college, he would drink once a week.

"You celebrated your victories on Saturday night and you were tough, you celebrated hard," Montgomery described. "I didn't have a problem with alcohol until I was 38. I got a DUI at a Florida coaching retreat and that was the first time drinking had led to problems, although there were several nights before I knew I drank too much. That DUI led to an examination of conscience. "

Since his dismissal, Montgomery has been going to intensive care in Dallas and has a daily program, which he calls "conditioning for my sobriety."

"I looked for that help and that's why I talk about the daily conditioning that allows me to have a sober life and my life is much better," said Montgomery. "I tell them that many people have told me that their life is going to improve and that now that I am going to be six months old, it will improve."

"I am grateful for all those reasons for the stars who let me go."

Montgomery described what it was like for his family the day Dallas fired him.

"The day the stars let me go, incredible shame and guilt for having my last name, tell your wife that she warned you that you lost your job because of this," Montgomery said, choking. "My two oldest children are children, ages 10 and 8, and I have to tell them that you lost your job, not because the team was losing, but because of your own actions and behaviors and your addiction to alcohol is very, very difficult."

In two seasons with the Stars, Montgomery led the team to a 61-43-10 record, taking Dallas to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last year, losing to eventual champion St. Louis Blues. Right now, Montgomery is focusing on his recovery and his family, but is optimistic that he will return behind the bench.

"I hope to train again," said Montgomery. "It's my passion. It's what I love to do. I don't control the opportunities that come my way and I don't worry about the future. I just focus on what I control right now."