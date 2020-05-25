Jessica Origliasso from The Veronicas Pays Tribute to & # 39; Phenomenal & # 39; Fiance on His Graduation

Instagram %MINIFYHTML57e777c2a89711a6fb0d85bb2fac4ed613% %MINIFYHTML57e777c2a89711a6fb0d85bb2fac4ed613%

When sending a big congratulation to Kai Carlton, Lisa Origliasso's twin sister admits that she finds it difficult to isolate herself separately from him amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Veronica star Jessica Origliasso promised celebrated Kai CarltonGraduation from afar, as the couple continues to isolate themselves separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have been engaged since last October, and on Sunday, May 24, the Australian singer paid tribute to her man, who graduated with an associate in psychology and social humanities.

Sharing a beloved photo with her boyfriend, the 35-year-old "Untouched" star wrote: "I would like to take this moment to congratulate my beautiful fiancé for graduating greatly."

"I think my family is really surprised that I marry a future doctor. I love you and I think you are phenomenal."

The "4Ever" singer revealed that Kai managed to complete his studies with "direct grades and a 3.8 grade point average."

The couple has been forced to spend time apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Jess living with her family in Brisbane, Australia, while Kai is based in Los Angeles.

"It has been difficult being apart for the past few months, but I am very proud of her dedicated work towards a future in medicine and research," she explained.

Kai shared the photo again on his own account and wrote, "I would spend years trying to reach you, only to spend my whole life in the light of your love."