Jesse McCartney Shares Relief About Passing September Wedding Plan

Instagram

Speaking of his upcoming nuptials to fiancé Katie Peterson, the & # 39; How do you sleep? & # 39; The singer expresses his hope that they can continue with their 2021 spring plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Singer Jesse McCartney He is relieved that the opportunity to marry his fiancee on the anniversary of their engagement has passed, because the closure of the coronavirus would have ruined his plans.

%MINIFYHTMLb7d1459b4afa3771fbf4e5ea368de33011% %MINIFYHTMLb7d1459b4afa3771fbf4e5ea368de33011%

The pop star got engaged to Katie Peterson last fall (19) and the couple considered marking their proposal with a ceremony, but opted for a 2021 spring wedding.

"We almost pulled the trigger for September of this year, which would have been terrible because it would have had to be postponed," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Hopefully next spring we will be fine."

%MINIFYHTMLb7d1459b4afa3771fbf4e5ea368de33012% %MINIFYHTMLb7d1459b4afa3771fbf4e5ea368de33012%

"I definitely want an outdoor wedding, and I have to have live music. I want a great band … I want the jobs when it comes to live music. Fortunately, one of the first places we saw, we fell in love with. In Northern California, we find an area that we really love, but until we know what's going on with COVID, we really can't set any plans or reserve any dates. "