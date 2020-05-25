Jazz drummer Jimmy Cobb passed away from lung cancer at home

The 91-year-old was known for his work with saxophonist Cannonball Adderley as part of the Miles Davis backing band, featured on their iconic 1959 release 'Kind of Blue'.

Up News Info –

Jazz drummer Jimmy Cobb he has lost his battle with lung cancer.

%MINIFYHTMLe555d54db2ec5ad5b58369b5d04030bf13% %MINIFYHTMLe555d54db2ec5ad5b58369b5d04030bf13%

The Washington, DC native passed away at his New York home on Sunday (May 24), 91, according to NPR.org.

Cobb picked up the drumsticks as a teenager and started an early career acting with Billie holidayand on tour with a musician Earl Bostic, before working with artists as a singer Dinah WashingtonPianist Wynton Kellyand saxophonist Cannonball Adderley.

%MINIFYHTMLe555d54db2ec5ad5b58369b5d04030bf14% %MINIFYHTMLe555d54db2ec5ad5b58369b5d04030bf14%

He later worked alongside Adderley as part of Miles Davis& # 39; support band, featuring on their iconic 1959 release "Kind of Blue", and also appeared on projects such as "Porgy and Bess", "Sketches of Spain", "Someday My Prince Will Come" and their album on I live from 1962, "Miles" Davis at Carnegie Hall. "

Along with Kelly and the bassist Paul Chambers, Cobb went on to play with other jazz greats John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, Wayne Shorterand Art Pepper, and eventually assumed the role of band leader for their 1983 album "So Nobody Else Can Hear".

He spent his last years as a mentor to younger musicians like Christian McBride, Roy Hargroveand Brad Meldau, and released his latest albums, "This I Dig of You" and "Cobb & # 39; s Pocket", in 2019.